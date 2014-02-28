1846

Gulab Singh Jamwal, the Dogra general of a fast-tottering Sikh Empire, strikes out on his own with British blessings. The lands of Jammu, Kashmir, Baltistan and Ladakh that the Sikhs ceded to the British are now sold to Jamwal for 7,500,000 Nanakshahi Rupees. The kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir goes on to become one of the 584 princely states of British India.