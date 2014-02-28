Gulab Singh Jamwal, the Dogra general of a fast-tottering Sikh Empire, strikes out on his own with British blessings. The lands of Jammu, Kashmir, Baltistan and Ladakh that the Sikhs ceded to the British are now sold to Jamwal for 7,500,000 Nanakshahi Rupees. The kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir goes on to become one of the 584 princely states of British India.
As the Gangetic plains erupt in revolt, the Dogras stay loyal to the British. Not only do Kashmir's rulers give refuge to British women and children, they also send troops who help win back Delhi from Indian mutineers. The British reward them for their loyalty and increase their gun salute from 19 to 21.
Mohammed Abdullah Sheikh, better known as Sheikh Abdullah, along with Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and Molvi Abdul Rahim, the son of Molvi Abdullah, start the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference. It is the first political party in the kingdom and aims to contest elections for the new legislative assembly that Glancy recommends the king set up.
Even as Hari Singh dreams of ruling independently, Pakistan sees Muslim-majority Kashmir as a natural part of its territory. Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas appeals for help and Pakistan sends Pashtun tribesmen to take over. Singh panics and signs the Instrument of Accession on October 26. Indian soldiers land in Srinagar and the first India-Pakistan war begins.
As Indian troops push back Pashtuns and Pakistani troops, Jawaharlal Nehru, who has taken over as India’s first prime minister, approaches the newly formed United Nations Security Council on January 1. He pulls troops back, ceding land to Pakistan. The Line of Control (LoC) becomes the de facto border between the two countries.
In a historic resolution, the United Nations Security Council calls for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is supposed to withdraw its troops and India to reduce its forces “to the minimum strength," only for the "maintenance of law and order.” Both parties ignore the resolution.
Syama Prasad Mukherjee enters Jammu and Kashmir. He is the leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and opposes Article 370. Sheikh Abdullah arrests Mukherjee, who dies in suspicious circumstances. Popular unrest breaks out but Nehru refuses to order an inquiry.
A presidential order under Article 370 gives Jammu and Kashmir the right to define permanent residents. Others cannot vote, stand for elections, own property, buy land, get government employment or gain any other benefits in the state. The order becomes Article 35A and meets resentment because no other Indian state has such privileges.
India and Pakistan sign the Indus Water Treaty to divide usage of the six rivers in the Indus basin. India takes control of the three eastern rivers that contribute 20% of the flow of the basin. Pakistan takes control of the western ones, securing its water supply. This treaty stands the test of time despite India and Pakistan engaging in many military conflicts.
Pakistan and China sign a border agreement, swapping land in the Shaksgam Valley with each other. It is the first agreement China signs with a non-communist country. As an American ally, Pakistan is taking a bold step with this agreement. By swapping land, it wins Chinese recognition that India does not have sole right to the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.
India and Pakistan fight yet another war. India defeats Pakistan decisively, liberating East Pakistan where Islamabad has been following a brutal policy of violence, repression and rape. Bangladesh is born as a new country, denting the notion of Pakistan as a nation for South Asia's Muslims.
Indian troops take control of Siachen Glacier and the heights of Saltoro Ridge, pre-empting Pakistani troops by just one day. India wins 3,000 square kilometers of territory. Troops of both countries stand eyeball to eyeball to this day, making this the world's highest battlefield. The harsh conditions of the glacier where temperatures fall as low as -50°C are far more deadly than the fighting between Indian and Pakistani troops.
Islamic militant groups start a full-blown insurgency in Kashmir. The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leads this effort. Their goals include establishing Sharia law, Islamizing Kashmiri society and merging with Pakistan. The ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus begins. Almost 600,000 people are forced out of the region. India begins large-scale army military deployments across Kashmir.
India and Pakistan fight yet another war. India defeats Pakistan decisively, liberating East Pakistan, where the government has been following a brutal policy of violence, repression and rape. Bangladesh is born as a new country, denting the notion of Pakistan as the sole representative of South Asia's Muslims.
Omar Abdullah, the son of Farooq Abdullah, wins the elections, becoming the youngest chief minister of the state. The 38-year-old scion has little legitimacy because the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the main Kashmiri separatist group, has called on the people to boycott elections. Separatist protests break out and security forces struggle to control them.
Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the former home minister, wins the December elections and becomes chief minister in 2015. When he dies a year later, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti succeeds him as leader in yet another dynastic Kashmiri succession. The Sayeeds take the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party to win power.
A suicide attack in Pulwama kills 40 Indian paramilitary troops. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility. India responds with airstrikes on Balakot, deep inside Pakistani territory. Pakistani fighter jets enter Indian airspace to retaliate. Pakistan captures an Indian pilot after shooting down his plane, but releases him shortly afterward.
After Narendra Modi wins a second term with a thumping parliamentary majority, India revokes Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir loses its special status. The state is divided into two union territories directly administered by New Delhi: Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan and many international news outlets cry foul. A majority in India celebrates as the Bharatiya Janata Party achieves the dream of its founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who died opposing Article 370 in 1953.
Credits
Researched by Deepak Dhariwal, Ansh Joshi and Ayan Rakshit
Supervised by Atul Singh and Ishtiaq Ahmed
Produced by Lokendra Singh
Images courtesy of Shutterstock and Creative Commons