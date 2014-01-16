2015 FIFA Corruption

Arguably, the most serious and wide-ranging case of bribery and corruption in sport comes to light when an FBI investigation leads to the indictment of several executives of association football’s governing organization FIFA, including its long serving president Sepp Blatter (b. 1936). Charges are brought by the United States Department of Justice and several other countries also launched their own investigations. The allegation stems from the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments. Russia and Qatar are named as winning bidders. There are several convictions and plea deals. Some officials are being sentenced to prison, while others face fines and other penalties. Blatter is accused of embezzlement, conspiracy and forgery and is banned from football-related activities for six years by FIFA. The ban is later reduced to six years on appeal. In 2022, Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini are acquitted of fraud by a Swiss court after one of the highest-profile criminal investigations in football’s history.