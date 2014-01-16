Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are photographed by Marcello Geppetti, a paparazzo, in Italy, where they are filming Cleopatra. This becomes arguably the most iconic image in the history of celebrity culture. Both Taylor and Burton are married to other people and have children. Their affair becomes an international scandal. Far from avoiding the scandal, Taylor embraces it and, in the process, prefigured the practices of later celebrities.

A telecommunications satellite is launched and provides an eight-minute transmission; Telstar 1 is the first of several communications satellites capable of sending signals to earth that go into orbit over the next several years; they provide the stimulus for the development of a global media.