A Beautiful

-
As the sun rises, the vegetable market on the Nigeen Lake buzzes with activity. It looks serene at dawn.
Tourists in Srinagar typically prefer the front of the Dal or Nigeen Lakes, but these backwaters offer the lives and stories of houseboat dwellers.
This is the dawn vegetable market on the backwaters. Farmers and vegetable growers assemble every morning to sell their produce.
This is a breathtaking view of a home in Rainawari. Its dubbs — covered balconies — are quite striking.
Beautiful mansions, built in the typical Kashmiri architectural style with wood and thin, clay bricks, can be seen from the backwaters. Here is a stunning house in Rainawari which once belonged to a Kashmiri pandit before pandits had to flee Kashmir in the 1990s.
Here is a flower seller in spring. A myriad of flowers bedeck the Kashmir Valley during summer, so that is when the colors are most brilliant.
Shiv Mandir, locally called Bod Mandar, is right on the banks of the Nigeen, accessible by steps that lead from the water or road. The pandits of Rainawari flocked to this Shiva temple every day, especially on Herath (Shivratrti).
Kashmir is known for its handspun and handwoven pashmina shawls. Here is one such shawl factory along the backwaters of the Nigeen.
Pigeon-keeping is a popular occupation in Srinagar. Seen here is a kotarbaaz's (pigeon-keeper’s) home.
Local breads baked by the kandur (baker) in the tandoor (clay oven) are a staple for Kashmiris. They are in every locality. These breads are eaten during breakfast or with evening tea. This is girda slathered with butter and noon chai (salty tea).
This would be a magnificent photo opportunity if not for the floating garbage. The water in Kashmir is heavily polluted and little has been done to clean it.
Credits
Namrata Wakhloo took these photographs.
Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.